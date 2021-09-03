Jacks Bash 2 coming to Brookings next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University is welcoming students back to campus next week with Jacks Bash 2.

Jacks Bash 2 will feature the Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy, and Gabby Barrett at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

“We are excited to celebrate five years of success in this incredible stadium,” SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said. “We are primed for an unbelievable year, and to kick it off with this epic event will be special. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring Jackrabbits back this fall and celebrate the bright futures of our university and our athletic program.”

Jacks Bash 2 will mark exactly five years since Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium opened its doors on campus. At that time, a large celebration called Jacks Bash was held to commemorate the historic event, which was headlined by Luke Bryan.

At the conclusion of Zac Brown Band’s set, guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind pyro techniques finale, capping off the historic concert celebration.

Additional reserved grandstand tickets have been released and are available for purchase at http://jackrabbittickets.com.

