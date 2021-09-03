Labor Day Weekend Looking Great

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We picked up some much needed rainfall over the past 36 hours with most areas picking up anywhere between a quarter of an inch to as much as 2″ in spots. The much needed rain will be giving way to a beautiful stretch of weather for the next several days and possibly even longer.

TONIGHT: A slow-moving front will pass through the area, bringing with it a chance of scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. The better chance will be along and west of the James River Valley, but everyone does have a chance of rain tonight. The good news is that severe weather is not expected. Winds will be light out of the N at 2-10 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Skies will be gradually clearing throughout the day as high pressure moves in and the front moves out of the area. A few widely scattered showers may linger during the morning along and east of the James River Valley. Expect skies to become mostly clear into the afternoon, continuing into Saturday night. Winds will be out of the W and NW at 5-15 mph, becoming W to SW Saturday night. Highs top out in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with a mainly sunny sky, low humidity and a nice breeze out of the W and SW becoming NW in the afternoon at 5-15 mph. A weak front will cause the wind shift in the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The dry stretch of weather will continue through all of next week. Expect a clear to mostly clear nearly the entire time, but it will be a little breezy at times, especially early in the week. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s to low 90s west as winds are out of the S. Highs will settle back into the 70s and 80s the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

