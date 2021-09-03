Avera Medical Minute
Locals volunteer with Red Cross to help with hurricane recovery

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 30 individuals from the Dakotas and Minnesota have already been deployed with the Red Cross down south to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

One of the South Dakotans that volunteer to help is Bonnie Guinn from Redfield, South Dakota.

“I’ve been doing this for many years and my first deployment was actually hurricane Katrina. I’ve been on every disaster since,” Guinn said.

The Red Cross says there are several ways that people can contribute to recovery efforts. You make donations or just donate your time locally, you can give blood, or you can become trained so that you can deploy.

“We’ve got soldiers, firemen, everyone that is doing some form of humanitarian work every day, and this is the way I give back,” Guinn said.

This recovery effort will continue to be ongoing, and more volunteers are encouraged to reach out.

“With large-scale disasters like this our support goes on for months. It wouldn’t be unheard of for us to send hundreds of volunteers from our region,” Carrie Carlson-Guest said, the regional communication director for the American Red Cross.

You can find all the details about ways to assist with recovery efforts on the American Red Cross Website.

