Pipestone rolls on opening night and Luverne falls in battle of Cardinals

PIPESTONE and LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows got off to a great start when Maddox Biever picked up the kickoff and raced un-touched to the end zone. Kellen Johnson had a nice game both running and throwing for touchdowns as Pipestone rolled to a 43-0 win over LeSueur-Henderson.

Things didn’t turn out as well for Todd Oye’s team on opening night as Redwood Valley beat Luverne 20-6.

