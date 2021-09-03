Avera Medical Minute
Pipestone rolls on opening night and Luverne falls in battle of Cardinals

Arrows were on target opening night and Cards lost to the Cards
By Mark Ovenden
PIPESTONE and LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows got off to a great start when Maddox Biever picked up the kickoff and raced un-touched to the end zone. Kellen Johnson had a nice game both running and throwing for touchdowns as Pipestone rolled to a 43-0 win over LeSueur-Henderson.

Things didn’t turn out as well for Todd Oye’s team on opening night as Redwood Valley beat Luverne 20-6.

