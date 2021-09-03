Avera Medical Minute
SF Christian among the ranked winners Thursday night in volleyball

Chargers and all ranked teams are victorious
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Quarriers of Dell Rapids battled top-ranked SF Christian in the first set Thursday night. In fact it was 22-21 late in the set before the Chargers went on to win 25-21 and then won the match 3-0. Other ranked teams in Class “A” that won were #2 Dakota Valley 3-1 over EPJ and #3 Winner 3-0 over Valentine, NE.

In Class “AA” Lincoln edged Roosevelt 3-2 and #5 Harrisburg blanked Tea Area 3-0. And in Class “B” #1 Warner, #2 Northwestern and #4 BW/Emery were all 3-0 winners.

