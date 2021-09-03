Shorty’s to close after 2021 State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Holding down it’s place at the State Fairgrounds, a trip to Shorty’s has been a must for fair attendees for generations. But the family behind the operation is calling it a run, after nearly 100 years.

“A little bit overcome with emotion, more than usual out here. I took a drive the other day, just on the edge of town. And it’s kind of hitting me that we’re not coming back.” said Co-Owner Dan Kuhn.

Shorty’s first opened in 1927. Since then, it’s become not only a family affair for the Kuhn’s, but those they see year after year.

“I think people come here and they have a sense of home. Especially all of the people that have grown up here. They say that they’ve come here they’re whole lives.” said Co-Owner Daisy Kuhn Nixon.

That’s turned their annual family reunion into a much larger gathering.

“Three generations of people. Maybe four now I’ve come to know, from being out here actually. Four generations.” said Kuhn.

Just because Shorty’s is closing though doesn’t mean it’s goodbye for the Kuhn’s. While they’re not sure yet who or how often they’ll be back at the fair to visit, it’s not out of the question.

“I think I’d like to come back next year, and just have a couple of lawn chairs with the Shorty’s shirts. And just say hello to everyone and revisit with everyone.” said Kuhn Nixon.

