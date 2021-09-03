South Dakota National Guard troops returning after southern border deployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota National Guard troops are returning home after a deployment to the U.S. southern border.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sent 48 State National Guard troops to Texas as the GOP ramped up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security. The deployment came under scrutiny after it was announced it was funded by the Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation, a Tennessee-based nonprofit.

“I want to thank our dedicated troops with the South Dakota National Guard who have served honorably in this deployment to the Mexican Border. Our troops delivered on their mission, providing boots on the ground to supplement the efforts of Texas state troopers, National Guard, and Customs and Border Patrol agents,” Gov. Noem said Friday.

Noem says the soldiers encountered more than 6,000 people crossing the border in the month and a half they were stationed there.

South Dakota is sending an additional 125 troops next month on a federal mission

