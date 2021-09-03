Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota nears 6,000 active cases

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 485 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state near 6,000 active cases.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 133,855. 125,813 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 282 from Wednesday to 5,970.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized increased by 12 from Wednesday to 230. Overall, 6,902 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 406,906 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 375,181 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported one new death Friday. The state death toll now stands at 2,072.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Ruby, Mathew Counts' three-year-old pitbull, was shot and killed Saturday, August 21.
Avon community divided over mayor shooting dog
An accident involving a school bus in central Sioux Falls has sent one person to the hospital.
Accident involving Sioux Falls school bus sends bicyclist to hospital
Staff Sgt. Mikayla Wilson, 114th Aircraft Maintenance crew chief, goes through launch...
South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing named most outstanding flying unit in Air National Guard
Randy Clouse, who's battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Springfield, Illinois, is being denied a...
Judge sides with hospital in denying COVID-19 patient ivermectin

Latest News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Gov. Noem signals intent to bring abortion restriction legislation to South Dakota
A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.
Watertown woman charged with manslaughter in July infant death
A police car.
Officers exchange gunfire with man in Pine Ridge standoff
Two University of South Dakota students saw the need to bring a food pantry to the college...
University of South Dakota food pantry combating food insecurity for students