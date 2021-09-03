Stig is really impressed with his brand new QB at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jacks finished up practice and flew out to Fort Collins this afternoon to play Colorado State tomorrow night. And with Chris Oladokun as the new QB with Mark Gronowski hurt, they are still feeling like they are in good hands with all of his experience in college.

Head coach John Stiegelmeier feels really good about his new signal caller, ”There’s no doubt we’re further ahead now after fall camp and the spring season than we ever have been in our program. The one guy that I think is amazing is Chris Oladokun, our transfer quarterback who’s only been here under 3 months and he’s going to start the game and he’s done a phenomenal job of getting up to speed.”

And it will help that he has such a veteran team around him with 20 starters back...and all are motivated to get back to Frisco again and finish with some celebrating on the field.

