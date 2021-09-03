Tough night for NSIC teams as USF, Northern and SMSU lose their openers

SIOUX FALLS, SD, MARSHALL and MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -All 3 area NSIC teams lost on Thursday night in college football. But it was Mike Schmidt’s Northern Wolves who made a big impression, falling to #2 Mankato on the road in OT in a game they led 34-24. Here is the recap of all 3 games.

NORTHERN RECAP Courtesy NSU Athletics

Mankato, Minn. – Despite a hard-fought, well-played game in the 2021 opener the Northern State University football team fell to No. 2 Minnesota State in overtime. The Wolves led the Mavericks 27-17 heading into the fourth, however a 17-7 MSU run and touchdown with under a minute to play in the final quarter forced the inevitable overtime period.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 34, MSU 40

Records : NSU 0-1, MSU 1-0

Attendance : 4369

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Northern tallied seven points in the first, ten in the second and third, and seven in the fourth, out-scoring Minnesota State 10-0 in the third quarter

· The Mavericks quickly opened the game with a touchdown at 12:05 on the clock, however that was answered even quicker by the Wolves

· Hunter Trautman connected with Jacob Streit for the first receiving touchdown of 2021, a 7-yard reception with 10:22 on the clock

· NSU took their first lead of the game on the opening drive of the second, another passing touchdown by Trautman; but this time it was a 2-yard completion to Dewaylon Ingram

· Just over a minute expired on the clock, before the Mavericks knotted up the game with a 71-yard passing touchdown from Hayden Ekern to Jalen Sample

· Minnesota State grabbed the lead with just 3:40 left in the half on an 18-yard field goal by Luke Williams

· Payton Eue was not to be out-done, tying the game on a career long 50-yard field goal with 1:34 to play in the second

· The Wolves tallied back-to-back scores in the third, kicked off by a 16-yard receiving touchdown for Dakota Larson (Trautman)

· Eue notched his second made field goal with 3:09 remaining in the third, a 23-yard attempt which gave the Wolves the 27-17 lead

· Minnesota State chipped away with a rushing score to open the fourth, however Larson and Trautman extended the Wolves lead with a 65-yard touchdown at 12:55

· The Mavericks went on to rattle off ten more points in the final five minutes of the fourth, including a game tying touchdown with 38 seconds remaining

· Northern opened the overtime period with the ball, however was unable to break things open on the scoreboard, coming up short on a 61-yard field goal attempt

· MSU sealed their first win of the season on a 16-yard touchdown run

· While the Mavericks out-rushed the Wolves, 247-52, Northern tallied 331 passing yards to Minnesota State’s 295

· NSU went 9-of-19 on third down conversions and scored on each of the four times they entered the red-zone

· Defensively, the held the Mavericks to 6-of-19 on third downs and tallied five sacks for a total loss of 27 yards

· Three Wolves tallied double figure tackles, with Brennan Kutterer and Chance Olson each notching an interception

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

· Hunter Tratuman: 21-of-42, 4 touchdowns, 331 yards passing

· Dakota Larson: 168 yards receiving, 24 yards per reception, 2 touchdowns, 65-yard long

· Vance Barnes: 83 yards receiving, 41.5 yards per reception, 56 return yards

· Hunter Hansen: 14 tackles (8 solo, 6 assisted), 1 forced fumble

· Brennan Kutterer: 11 tackles (6 solo, 5 assisted), 1 interception

· Chance Olson: 10 tackles (6 solo, 4 assisted), 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception

· Adam Heining: 3 tackles, 2.0 sacks (loss of 7 yards)

· Payton Eue: 2 made field goals, 50-yard long (career best), 4-of-4 PAT, 62.0 yards per kickoff, 36.6 yards per punt

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

· The last time the Wolves finished a contest within single digits of the Mavericks was in the 1971 Gypsy Days victory (16-14)

o 2021 marks the 50-year anniversary of the contest

UP NEXT

Northern returns to Aberdeen next Saturday for their 2021 home opener and the inaugural game from Dacotah Bank Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 versus Southwest Minnesota State.

USF RECAP Courtesy USF Athletics

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A valiant comeback by the University of Sioux Falls Football Team (0-1), led by running back Thuro Reisdorfer and quarterback Adam Mullen, fell just short as the Cougars dropped a 24-16 decision to Bemidji State (1-0) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action at Bob Young Field on a windy and rainy Thursday night.In the first game for both teams in over 600 days, the Cougars fell behind, 24-0, before cutting the deficit to eight points and had a couple of opportunities to try and extend the game to an extra session.”This will be an opportunity for us to learn,” said USF Head Coach Jon Anderson, whose team will travel to Minot State on Sept. 11. “But I felt we fought to the end and never gave up the hope that we could rally all the way back. We had too many penalties and turnovers but our effort was there,” said Anderson.In a matchup of two of the teams picked to finish in the top six in the preseason coaches’ polls, it was a game that followed the script of past games between the two foes. USF now owns a 4-3 series lead but BSU has won two of the last three and both in one possession games. In 2016, the Cougars rallied from 21-3 down to take a 37-36 win at Bob Young Field en route to the league NSIC title. In 2018 the Cougars led, 21-3, before BSU rallied for the 25-21 win at Bemidji, Minn.USF was hurt by the loss of three fumbles and drive-halting penalties (5-45 yards in game). Yet, the Cougars battled back as Reisdorfer, a second team All-NSIC running back, registered his sixth 100-yard rushing game of his career. He had 22 carries for 150 yards for a 6.8 average per carry. USF, which had 68 plays for 352 total yards, had a 193 (42 carries) to 85 yards (36 carries) edge on the ground. However, BSU had a 310-to-159 advantage in passing yards.

Adam Mullen scores his first carer TD on a run.

In his first collegiate start, Mullen, a redshirt freshman from Highlands Ranch, Colo., accounted himself very well. Mullen completed 15-of-26 passes for 159 yards with a TD run and a TD pass of 37 yards to senior wideout Dominic Pegley . In his first game at USF, Pegley led USF in receiving with eight catches for 72 yards with the TD. Leading a stout defensive effort against the run was sophomore linebacker Cody Jantzen , who led USF with a career-high nine tackles and five solo stops. Sophomore linebacker

Noah Schmitt also had a career-high with seven stops and both a tackle for loss and pass breakup. Seniors Harvey Enalls and David Vargas both recorded five tackles. In addition, senior defensive tackle David Martinez recorded four tackles, a quarterback sack and two tackles for loss. Senior Joel Wehrkamp had a sack and two tackles for loss as he now has 21 career tackles for loss and nine career sacks.As for the visitors, Brandon Alt led the way by completing 19-of-39 passes for 310 yards and three TDs. Malik Williams led the receiving corps with seven catches on 13 targets for a game-high 157 yards and two TDs. In the rushing game, Sage Booker had 20 carries for 61 yards. Hameed Oyedele and Cole Sorby both had eight tackles to lead BSU’s defense.The Beavers jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the third quarter on the strength of Alt’s three TD passes. BSU actually opened the game with a 22-yard field goal from Mason Hoffer to cap an 18-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Alt hit Williams on a 24-yard scoring strike with 2:01 left in the second quarter to culminate a nine play, 82-yard drive. In the third quarter, Williams hauled in a 53-yard scoring reception to cap a four-play, 91-yard drive and give BSU a 17-0 advantage. BSU pushed the lead to 24-0 when Alt connected with Dhel Duncan-Busby in the left corner of the end zone at the 9:08 mark.

Dominic Pegley had eight catches for 72 yards and a TD.

Just when it appeared the road back was a bit cumbersome, the Cougars started making plays and turned momentum to the home team, USF began its comeback midway through the third quarter as Mullen caught fire and USF defense stepped up. First, Muller led a seven-play, 73-yard drive that took 4:01 off the clock as he scored on a 16-yard touchdown run. It was his first collegiate scoring play. Later in the quarter, another freshman, placekicker Nick Hernandez made good in his first collegiate attempt by knocking through a 37-yard field goal as the Cougars cut the deficit to 24-9.In the fourth quarter, Pegley and Mullen hooked up on a 37-yard scoring play and with Hernandez’s kick cut the deficit to 24-16. It was the first TD pass for Mullen at USF and Pegley’s first TD reception. After a three-out, the Cougars had its first of two chances to tie the game. With a drive starting at their own 28, Reisdorfer had 35 yards rushing in four plays and Mullen’s pass to Ty Smith was wiped out due to a holding penalty. Three straight pass incompletions ended the drive. Then with 2:16 led USF had another shot to send the game into overtime. The Cougars drove the ball from their own 34 to the BSU 34 before a fumble ended the drive with 40 seconds to play.

SMSU RECAP Courtesy SMSU Athletics

MARSHALL, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State had its return to the field spoiled on Thursday night as MSU Moorhead pulled away in the second half to earn a 33-21 victory in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football at the Schwan Regional Event Center.

Tonight’s game was the first for both teams since the 2019 season. The game was played with a strong south wind and rain throughout the evening.

MSUM, which has now won two straight in the series, amassed 404 yards of offense with Grady Bresnahan leading the way with eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Falk completed 19 of 21 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

SMSU running back Jesse Sherwood had a strong game with 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Duce Reynolds added 41 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 attempts.

SMSU quarterback Andrew Haidet, making his Mustang debut, completed 13 of 31 passes for 119 yards and was intercepted three times.

Gage Roberson led the Mustang defense with 11 tackles with 1.5 for loss and one sack. Onte Burn added 10 tackles, while Adihia Bell registered five tackles, forced one fumble, and recovered a fumble.

MSUM made some big plays early in the game to build a 14-0 advantage. SMSU’s opening drive of the season stalled at the MSUM 44-yard line, but Haidet dropped a perfect punt at the MSUM 1-yard line. Moments later, facing third-and-six, the Dragons picked up a huge first down following a pass interference flag on SMSU. The Dragons would take advantage and later scored the game’s first touchdown as Zane Miller scored on a 2-yard run to cap the 99-yard drive with 5:42 left in the first quarter.

MSUM added to the lead early in the second quarter as Falk connected on a 64-yard touchdown pass Ryan Bieberdorft with 10:48 on the clock to make the score 14-0.

SMSU answered on its ensuing drive moving 58 yards in seven plays with Sherwood blasting through from eight yards out to cut the deficit to 14-7 following Carter Dicker’s PAT at the 6:43 mark.

Following an MSUM punt, SMSU threatened on its next drive, moving the ball to the MSUM 27-yard with less than a minute left in the half, but Haidet’s pass was tipped near the end zone and was intercepted to end the scoring chance and keep MSUM in the lead, 14-7 at halftime.

MSUM struck quickly to open the second half moving 74 yards in seven plays with Jaydin McNeal scoring on a 16-yard run to push the lead to 21-7 with 12:07 remaining.

SMSU came right back to make it a one possession game on its first drive of the half with Reynolds breaking free for a 13-yard touchdown run at the 9:32 mark trimming the MSUM lead to 21-14.

MSUM looked to add to the lead later in the quarter, but Bell forced a fumble deep in SMSU’s end of the field with teammate Alan Giron recovering the ball at the 10-yard line. The momentum was short-lived as the Dragons took advantage of a short punt to take over at the SMSU 15-yard line. Moments later, Bresnahan caught a 3-yard pass from Falk to make the score 27-14 late in the third following a missed PAT.

Both teams struggled offensively in the final quarter before MSUM used another Bresnahan touchdown reception to push the margin to 33-14.

The SMSU defense would come through to set-up the Mustangs’ final score of the game as Bell recovered a fumble and returned the ball to the MSUM 6-yard line. Sherwood would dive across the goal line one play later to make the score 33-21.

Southwest Minnesota State returns to action on Sept. 11 with a road match-up versus Northern State.

