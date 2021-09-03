Avera Medical Minute
University of South Dakota food pantry combating food insecurity for students

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two University of South Dakota students noticed a need to bring a food pantry to the college campus to combat food insecurity. So in 2020, they started Charlie’s Cupboard.

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of the opening of Charlie’s Cupboard.

The group’s president says they never expected to have so many students come out on a nightly basis.

“There are far more students than we ever thought we would serve,” said Charlie’s Cupboard President Nathan Popp. “This time last year we were expecting maybe 30 or 40 students to come each night, and the very first night we served over 120 students.”

Over the last year, the group has increased its food selection adding refrigerated and frozen items, and is also offering personal hygiene items for students.

All of the pantry items come from donations.

“A lot of our food is purchased through feeding South Dakota but we’ve also seen a lot of student organizations want to host food drives or personal hygiene drives,” said Popp.

The timing of the pantry’s opening helped many students struggling with food insecurity.

“Opening during the pandemic was probably one of the coolest things that we got to do because it did show that anyone can experience food insecurity,” said Charlie’s Cupboard Faculty Advisor Cara Olson.

The group says they want to be able to help all students on campus not just those facing food insecurity.

We’re mostly here for anyone that needs it, so if you want to save your money for a week or if you really need food right now we can support you,” said Olson.

More information on Charlie’s Cupboard can be found here: https://www.usd.edu/student-life/charlies-cupboard

