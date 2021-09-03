Avera Medical Minute
Watertown woman charged with manslaughter in July infant death

A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown woman is now facing more serious charges in the death of a 16-month-old boy earlier this year.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says 30-year-old Amanda Walder has been indicted by a Codington County Grand Jury on one count of Second Degree Murder, and two counts of First Degree Manslaughter and Aggravated Battery of an Infant.

Watertown police were called to an in-home daycare in the 200-block of 15th Street on July 14 for a report of an unconscious child who was later identified as Liam Koistinen.

Paramedics from Watertown Fire Rescue provided medical aid and transported Liam to Prairie Lakes Hospital. Liam was later transferred to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls for advanced medical care but died.

In a news release, police said doctors determined his injuries were, “consistent with abuse.”

Walder was initially arrested on a charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The case has been under investigation by Watertown Police and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Prosecution of the case is being handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

