FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-On the road with SDSU at Colorado State!

Jackrabbits looking to win their second game against an FBS team
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, CO (Dakota News Now) - A little less than four months after falling in the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas, the South Dakota State football team begins their journey back.

SDSU opens the 2021 fall season on Football Friday at FBS Colorado State, and our Dakota News Now Tailgate Tour has followed the Jackrabbits to Fort Collins, Colorado! In the video above you can watch our exclusive one-on-one with head coach John Stiegelmeier prior to kickoff. In the video below we take a closer look at the game and see how Jackrabbit fans tailgated on the road!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

