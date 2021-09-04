Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY - Week 2 (9-3-21)

Featuring highlights from 14 games in South Dakota, Iowa, and College Football is Back!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Jacob Cersosimo and Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although high school football has been back for a few weeks on #FootballFriday , this week’s show had some Division I college football as SDSU and USD returned to action after a shortened offseason. The Jacks are coming off of a historic year claiming runner-up in the FCS and the Coyotes are looking to bounce back after they had more games canceled than they played in during the Spring season.

In high school football, it was a busy week as teams from across South Dakota and Iowa returned to the gridiron for another week of hard hitting action.

Click on the video viewer above for the full show, commercial free, featuring highlights from 14 games:

South Dakota State @ Colorado State

USD @ Kansas (no highlights) - Kansas scored late to beat USD 17-14.

Rapid City Central @ Washington

Sturgis @ Tea Area

Yankton @ Aberdeen

Canton @ Tri-Valley

Milbank @ Sioux Falls Christian

Dakota Valley @ Madison - Cordell Wright has the recap.

Custer @ Lennox

Belle Fourche @ West Central

Canistota-Freeman @ Howard

Leola-Frederick @ Florence-Henry

DeSmet @ Deubrook

Avon @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary’s

Sergeant Bluff @ Central Lyon

