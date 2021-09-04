Avera Medical Minute
‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado

By WJZ Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) - A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado hit the house he was working on.

Eduardo Aguirre has every reason not to climb up on a roof after his experience.

“I was so scared,” he said in Spanish.

Aguirre was pressure-washing a roof on Wednesday, when another type of pressure system arrived.

“It was definitely a freight train sound,” Lauren Reinecher, the homeowner said.

She rushed her kids to the basement as storm approached.

“It was horrifying,” she said.

Aguirre, however, didn’t have time to get to safety.

“There wasn’t time to get down,” he said. “I was up by the chimney.”

The wind had knocked over the ladder, leaving Aguirre trapped, according to Bill Greenwell. Greenwell, Aguirre’s coworker, was also at the house during the storm.

“He just held on for life,” he said.

Aguirre demonstrated how he held on to the chimney as the tornado went by. He said those five seconds were the worst.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

The tornado tore through the east side of the property, snapping trees and sending debris flying everywhere.

When trees started flying, Aguirre moved to another part of the roof to find some cover.

“I mean, the tornado blew right over him,” Reinecher said.

Eventually, Aguirre made it down.

“I grabbed them and I brought them into my house. I cried and I was just so grateful he was OK,” Reinecher said. “It was scary.”

