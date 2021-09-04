Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa

Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa.
Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, September 3, at 5:53 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist that occurred on Hickory Avenue, two miles north of Hull, IA.

Lorna Moss, age 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa was traveling northbound on a bicycle in the northbound lane on Hickory Avenue. Seth De Jong, age 27, of Doon, Iowa was driving a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on Hickory Avenue behind Moss when he struck the bicycle.

Moss was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Sioux Center Health where she was pronounced deceased by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.

The Dodge sustained approximately $7,000 in damage.

Upon further investigation, deputies suspected that De Jong was under the influence of alcohol.

De Jong was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with homicide by vehicle caused by operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.
Watertown woman charged with manslaughter in July infant death
Smoke billows across the New York City skyline after two hijacked planes crashed into the twin...
Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001
An accident involving a school bus in central Sioux Falls has sent one person to the hospital.
Bicyclist cited in accident involving Sioux Falls school bus
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

Latest News

Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
FOOTBALL FRIDAY - Week 2 (9-3-21)
FOOTBALL FRIDAY - Week 2 (9-3-21)
High school referee
Referee shortage changing game day for some high schools
Referee shortage changing game day for some high schools
Referee shortage changing game day for some high schools