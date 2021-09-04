Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, September 3, at 5:53 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist that occurred on Hickory Avenue, two miles north of Hull, IA.

Lorna Moss, age 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa was traveling northbound on a bicycle in the northbound lane on Hickory Avenue. Seth De Jong, age 27, of Doon, Iowa was driving a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on Hickory Avenue behind Moss when he struck the bicycle.

Moss was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Sioux Center Health where she was pronounced deceased by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.

The Dodge sustained approximately $7,000 in damage.

Upon further investigation, deputies suspected that De Jong was under the influence of alcohol.

De Jong was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with homicide by vehicle caused by operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.