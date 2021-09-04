Mount Marty University competes on the gridiron for first time ever

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The administration, players and fans were all excited to watch the Mount Marty Lancers play their first football game.

“There’s just a buzz on campus that is noticeable,” said Marc Long, President of Mount Marty University.

The idea of adding a football has been rumored for decades, but the actual implementation process began in 2017.

“To obviously grow enrollment but also to raise the spirit and culture around Mount Marty,” said Long.

Residents have been missing college football in the city since Yankton college was sold in the mid 1980′s.

“This is new football for Yankton and it is invigorating,” said Jeff Dayhuff, Yankton business owner.

The day started with a tailgate before everyone marched down the street to the field, and while the rowdy fans in attendance would love to watch the Lancers win their first game, today is about much more than that.

“Today we’ve already won, because of the fact that we’re going to put a full team on the field. The icing on the cake would be a W. I think the pressure of wins and losses will come down the road. I think today just the fact that we’re going to have a kickoff, and we got 100 kids in uniform, and we’ve got the excitement of the community, that’s winning for us today,” said Andy Bernatow, Athletic Director for Mount Marty University.

The Lancers fell short in the game losing 20 to 3. They will play the University of Jamestown on the road next Saturday at 1:00 pm.

