Pleasant Weather Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather has been improving over the past 24-48 hours after a cool and wet day Thursday. Sunshine has returned along with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. That trend will continue for the foreseeable future with little to no rain in the forecast.

TONIGHT: High pressure will keep things quiet tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light to calm shifting from the NW to the W and SW overnight. Lows will drop back into the low to mid 50s, with a few spots possibly dropping into the 40s. There is a chance that some patchy fog could develop in spots overnight as well.

SUNDAY: We’ll have plenty of sunshine to start the day, then we watch a cold front approach from the north into the afternoon, which will stir up some clouds. Winds will be out of the W and SW, shifting to the N and NW at 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Sunday night will feature light winds, a few clouds and lows in the 50s.

LABOR DAY: A warm front will push through, which will bring in a surge of warm air. We’ll have sunny to mostly sunny skies and a S to SW wind at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Winds will shift once again back to the N and NW Monday night as another cold front sweeps through. The front will also bring in some clouds once again, but no precipitation. Highs will range from the 80s east to the 90s west, which will be about 5-15 degrees above average. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: It’ll be a little cooler and breezy Tuesday as the front passes through. Winds will remain out of the N and NW through Wednesday before shifting back to the S and SE to round out the week. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy during this time with no rain chances. Highs will be mostly in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, but look to climb back into the 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be mostly in the 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: There is not going to much of a change in the forecast for next weekend, other than some extra cloud cover. We’ll call it a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances may not return until the following week.

