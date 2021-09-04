Avera Medical Minute
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even hit.

“We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies,” Lauree Simmons with the group said. “We always like to be proactive. We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter.”

The group went out again to rescue even more dogs after the storm hit.

“We took over 100 cases of water and 5,000 pounds of the animal supplies to five different rescues and two different shelters,” Simmons said. “We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The second round of dogs arrived from Louisiana Friday night and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

