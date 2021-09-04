Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls police seek help to find missing boy

Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they looking for a runaway teenager.

Alex Kummer is 16 years old. He is a white male male 6′0″ 140lbs, sandy hair, and green eyes.

He was last seen Friday around 3:00 p.m. in the area of W 271st St and S Western Avenue.

Kummer was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with South Dakota license plate 44Y R38.

Police ask you to call 911 if you see Kummer, his car, or know where he may be.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.
Watertown woman charged with manslaughter in July infant death
Smoke billows across the New York City skyline after two hijacked planes crashed into the twin...
Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001
An accident involving a school bus in central Sioux Falls has sent one person to the hospital.
Bicyclist cited in accident involving Sioux Falls school bus
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

Latest News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY - Week 2 (9-3-21)
FOOTBALL FRIDAY - Week 2 (9-3-21)
High school referee
Referee shortage changing game day for some high schools
Referee shortage changing game day for some high schools
Referee shortage changing game day for some high schools
‘All-American Blood Drive’ collects donations ahead of Labor Day weekend