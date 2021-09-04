Sioux Falls police seek help to find missing boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they looking for a runaway teenager.

Alex Kummer is 16 years old. He is a white male male 6′0″ 140lbs, sandy hair, and green eyes.

He was last seen Friday around 3:00 p.m. in the area of W 271st St and S Western Avenue.

Kummer was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with South Dakota license plate 44Y R38.

Police ask you to call 911 if you see Kummer, his car, or know where he may be.

