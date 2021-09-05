Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana cruises past Minot State in return to football

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 651 days since the Augustana Vikings football team has taken the field to play an opponent. The pandemic canceled the NSIC football season last year and the Vikings were ready to play Saturday as they took on Minot State in their home opener.

Lot’s of energy at Kirkeby-Over Stadium Saturday for the long-awaited return of Viking football, and after a slow start the Vikings got things going in the first half.

They beat Minot State 49-0.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa.
Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa
A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.
Watertown woman charged with manslaughter in July infant death
Smoke billows across the New York City skyline after two hijacked planes crashed into the twin...
Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001

Latest News

DWU spoils Mount Marty’s first football game
DWU spoils Mount Marty’s first football game
Hail Mary and Head Coaches highlight Saturday high school football
Hail Mary and Head Coaches highlight Saturday high school football
Zach Borg chats with John Stiegelmeier prior to SDSU's season opener at Colorado State.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-On the road with SDSU at Colorado State!
TAILGATE TOUR-Pregame Interview With John Stiegelmeier