Augustana cruises past Minot State in return to football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 651 days since the Augustana Vikings football team has taken the field to play an opponent. The pandemic canceled the NSIC football season last year and the Vikings were ready to play Saturday as they took on Minot State in their home opener.

Lot’s of energy at Kirkeby-Over Stadium Saturday for the long-awaited return of Viking football, and after a slow start the Vikings got things going in the first half.

They beat Minot State 49-0.

