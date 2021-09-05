Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday at 8:25 PM emergency personnel responded to E. Rice St and Jessica Ave for a car accident involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival a 34-year-old man Sioux Falls resident was located with serious injuries, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved was a 2001 Nissan Xterra, driven by an 82-year-old man who is Sioux Falls resident.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was northbound across Rice Street when he was struck by the Nissan, which was eastbound.

The Nissan continued home, and was soon located there by Officers.

The driver of the Nissan is cooperating with the investigation which is ongoing. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.