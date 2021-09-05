Avera Medical Minute
Hail Mary and Head Coaches highlight Saturday high school football

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It may not be Friday but Saturday there was a full day of high school football.

Sioux Falls Lincoln beat Watertown on a last second hail mary.

Brandon Valley Coach Chad Garrow was in attendance to watch the Lynx take on Jefferson in the Pigskin Classic, and Minnesota Head Coach P.J. Fleck made an appearance in Harrisburg to watch future Gopher Jacob Knuth.

