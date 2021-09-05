Jackrabbits dominate FBS Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, CO (Dakota News Now) - A little less than four months after the monsoon that was the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco Texas, South Dakota STate’s football team once again found themselves waiting out a lightning delay at Colorado State to begin their 2021 fall season.

And when they finally were able to hit the field they produced a result that’s only going to further the expectation that they’ll be returning to Frisco for another run at the national title, as they absolutely demolished the FBS Rams 42-23.

“One of the most impressive things I felt was our guys took the field, with all that stuff going on, they took the field and they believed they belonged and believed they could compete and they did.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

“Ever since I’ve been here obviously we haven’t won any FBS games. So it’s just a special feeling and we knew that we had to come out here and play a whole four quarters to win it.” SDSU Senior Defensive Lineman Caleb Sanders says.

And the story no doubt the debut of sixth year transfer Chris Oladokun who passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns, rans for another, never got sacked, never committed a turnover and, oh by the way, it was his birthday!

“Walking out of the tunnel I was like ‘we’re built for this, we live for this’. It was great. I’ve been here the whole time, just be myself and, you know, really with the supporting cast I’ve got it’s hard to mess this up.” Oladokun says.

“(Offensive Coordinator Jason) Eck was just harping on get him comfortable. Telling us we going to pass, pass, pass and later on in the game when we’re up we’re going to run, run, run. Ground and pound, so that’s what we did.” SDSU Senior RB Pierre Strong Jr. says.

South Dakota State’s second ever win over an FBS team gives them a big resume booster which could once again help them get more playoff games in Brookings come December.

