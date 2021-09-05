A Warm, Sunny Labor Day Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a beautiful day on our Saturday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Sunday was pretty much the same though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popped up along and south of I-90 during the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: It’ll be another quiet night with a mainly clear sky and a few passing clouds. Winds will be light and gradually shift to the S and SE as a warm front approaches. Lows drop back into the 50s with some spots dropping into the 40s.

LABOR DAY: The warm front will push through, which will bring in a surge of warm air. We’ll have a mainly sunny sky with winds out of the S and SW at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Winds will shift back to the N and NW Monday night as a cold front sweeps through. The front will also bring in some clouds once again, but no precipitation is expected. Highs will range from the 80s east to the 90s west. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: The cold front will pass through the area and high pressure will reinforce itself once again. Some clouds in the morning will give way to a clear sky for the afternoon hours into Tuesday night. Winds will be gusty out of the N and NW at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. It’ll be cooler as well with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Lows drop back into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Skies will be clear to partly cloudy during this time with no rain chances. Highs will be mostly in the 70s to near 80 Wednesday, but look to climb back into the 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be mostly in the 50s to near 60, with the coolest temperatures expected Wednesday night.

NEXT WEEKEND INTO THE FOLLOWING WEEK: Saturday and most of Sunday will remain dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Slight chance of showers will return to the forecast to begin next week. Highs will be in the 80s over the weekend, falling back into the 70s towards the middle of the following week. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.