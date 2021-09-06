Avera Medical Minute
All American Blood Drive to prepare for Labor Day weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The All American Blood Drive at Avera McKennan Fitness Center had a blood bus and blood drive event which drew in many donors. The first interview at the drive was with Ken Versteeg, the Executive Director of Community Blood Bank, about the special event happening Friday morning. He also shared the impact that the annual All American Blood Drive has on the community’s Labor Day blood supply. Holidays bring a critical need for blood. Program Coordinator, Lauri Hoffmann, shared how COVID-19 changed the way blood drives operated during the pandemic. Jennie Boe told her story of survival due to her need for several blood transfusions to save her life. Karri Stearns, who works at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, shared how important it is for businesses to partner with the Community Blood Bank and to consider sponsoring blood drives to encourage the community to give blood.

