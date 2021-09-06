Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries fall to Explorers as season winds down

Canaries rally to win 7-6 at Sioux City
Canaries rally to win 7-6 at Sioux City
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just two games left in the regular season, the Sioux Falls Canaries are on the outside looking in to the postseason, and with a record of 35-63 going into Sunday it seems as if the last two games will ultimately end their season.

The Birds welcomed the Sioux City Explorers to the Birdcage for the last four games of the year, and it continued on Sunday.

The Explorers got off to a hot start scoring three runs in the 1st inning, but the Canaries’ Trey Michalczewski hit a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning.

However, the Explorers held on to win 5-3.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa.
Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

SDSU Quarterback finishes off touchdown run at Colorado State
Jackrabbits dominate FBS Colorado State
DWU spoils Mount Marty’s first football game
DWU spoils Mount Marty’s first football game
Augustana beats Minot State in return to the gridiron
Augustana cruises past Minot State in return to football
Hail Mary and Head Coaches highlight Saturday high school football
Hail Mary and Head Coaches highlight Saturday high school football