Canaries fall to Explorers as season winds down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just two games left in the regular season, the Sioux Falls Canaries are on the outside looking in to the postseason, and with a record of 35-63 going into Sunday it seems as if the last two games will ultimately end their season.

The Birds welcomed the Sioux City Explorers to the Birdcage for the last four games of the year, and it continued on Sunday.

The Explorers got off to a hot start scoring three runs in the 1st inning, but the Canaries’ Trey Michalczewski hit a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning.

However, the Explorers held on to win 5-3.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.