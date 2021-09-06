Lake Alvin remains closed for swimming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular summer destination for water enthusiasts is closed due to harmful bacteria.

According to the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department, routine water testing at Lake Alvin near Harrisburg showed that bacteria could pose a health risk for people going under the water or ingest any of the water.

Park officials say this is due to runoff from recent rains.

The lake is still open to fish in.

