Monday Munchies: Brewing up fun at Dunn Brothers Coffee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the east side of Sioux Falls, the Dunn Brothers Coffee has changed hands to a new family. Two sisters and their husbands a brewing up coffee for their customers.

Alaina Huyser was an employee. She and her husband Dylan decided to buy Dunn Brothers.

“I love coffee, I love it so much. It’s my life,” Alaina said.

The couple announced their plans to purchase the franchise. That’s when Alaina’s sister Abby Teunissen and her husband Lucas jumped in.

“Wow, could we buy with?” said Abby. “And it was just one of those that just kind of fell into place.”

The guys focus on roasting the beans, guided by a computer program. There are many choices of light, medium and dark roasts.

“Sometimes we have like a medium roast Peru, medium Honduras,” said Alaina. “It just kind of depends on the countries and where we can, where we can get them at that time.”

Regular customers already knew Alaina. Now they’re meeting more of the family.

“It’s been quite wonderful how welcoming and kind everyone has been through this transition,” said Abby.

And their work has many sweet rewards.

“I sometimes serve a latte with the lid off and I’ll be like, ‘Look at this latte art’,” said Alaina. “I’ll just set it in front of them and they just admire it before they even drink it.”

“A gentleman in here the other day and you could just tell it was exactly what he needed and he was so grateful, and it just put that pep in his step for the rest of the day you could tell,” said Abby. “It was wonderful.”

Dunn Brothers Coffee offers many all-day breakfast items. The family plans to add sandwiches, wraps, and pizza to their menu in the coming weeks. The family-owned business is located at 5320 E. Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.