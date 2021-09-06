Prehistoric Indian Village hosts atlatl competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from several states came out to the Prehistoric Indian Village in Mitchell for their first-ever atlatl competition.

An atlatl is a stick that was used by Native Americans that propel a spear, and it was used to hunt for game such as buffalos. With proper training, it can travel more than 200 yards.

“The event is the first-ever paleo games and it will introduce people to some of the primitive tools and skills from people that live here thousands of years ago,” Cindy Gregg said, the executive director for the Prehistoric Indian Village.

Learning how to throw the atlatl is difficult, which is why Will Dooley volunteered to help. He first learned how to use an atlatl when he and his father went hunting for black bears using one.

“Just to be able to do something like this kind of feels like you have a hands-on connection with the past,” Dooley said.

The purpose of the event was not entirely about the competition but more about the importance of learning about history.

“10 percent of the population in South Dakota is Native American and we need to know their history. Their history doesn’t begin in 1492,” Gregg said.

You can find more details about the atlatl as well as see more upcoming events on the Prehistoric Indian Village’s website.

