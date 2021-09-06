Canaries season wrap up bash and Margarita Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries wrap up their season Labor Day. The director of game operations, John Gaskins, came into the station in character as “Harry Canary” to share the events planned for the send off game. They are celebrating the end of the season with “I Don’t Wanna Work Office Space Bash on Margarita Monday” inspired by the cult classic “Office Space.” Anyone who buys a raffle ticket will get the chance to live the movie by releasing their pent-up work rage and taking a baseball bat to office equipment like Michael Bolton did in the flick. They will also give away a birthday cake and a red Swing-line stapler to the fan who wears the most “flare.” Lastly, “Margarita Monday” will be in full swing, buy one get one free.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.