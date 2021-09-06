Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have an absolutely fantastic Labor Day on tap across the region! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be the warmest we’ve seen in a while. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the east to the mid 90s out in central South Dakota. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, either. A few clouds may drift through overnight with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will cool off for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs for most of us will fall into the upper 70s. Tuesday is looking a little breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph possible across parts of the region. We’ll keep the 70s around for Wednesday, but the wind should be a little lighter. It looks like highs will warm back into the low 80s by the end of the week.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the mostly sunny and dry weather across the regions. High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of us. We’ll keep the 80s around for the beginning of next week. By the middle of next week, it looks like highs will drop into the 70s and we’ll bring in a slight chance of rain.

