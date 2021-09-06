Travelers flock to Sioux Falls area for Labor Day Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Labor Day Weekend, summer is coming to an end. But, for Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, located just outside of Sioux Falls, this season has been the busiest ever.

2020 brought plenty of new faces to the Jellystone Campground, and this year it’s more of the same.

“You see a lot of new families going into camping, a lot of out-of-state people,” Bruce Aljets, owner of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, said. “It’s a new way of traveling, you don’t have to take an airplane, with COVID, people are worried about that, they found a new way to recreate, and it’s good for them cause it’s a family bonding experience.”

Aljets says new travelers, as well as returning customers, continue to flock to the outdoors.

“We’ve seen more people than last year,” Aljets said. “Last year was the best year we ever had, this year is beating last year, so we’re doing good.”

Inside city limits, visitors are making sure to take in Falls Park this Labor Day.

Nikhil and Neha Kulkarni travelled in from Indiana.

“We love this place so far, we wanted to explore the falls and it’s amazing, we didn’t think this would be so nice,” Nikhil said.

Nikhil’s wife, Neha, agrees.

“We didn’t know what was in the Dakotas, so it’s been really nice,” Neha said. “There have been a lot of surprises, which were beautiful.”

After a stop in North Dakota, as well as the Black Hills and Badlands, the Kulkarnis say they’ll be coming back.

“We’ll get our friends this time too,” Nikhil said.

Kailey Walsh also made a stop at the falls on her weekend visit from Omaha.

“Really pretty, I really enjoy being here, it’s beautiful out so, it’s just really nice here, I really enjoy it,” Walsh said.

And, just like Falls Park, Aljets says Jellystone Campground has been full all summer long.

“This summer has been awesome, we’ve been really, really busy,” Aljets said. “All campgrounds across the state, I think, are doing an excellent amount of business this year, everybody seems to be happy.”

Aljets says he expects this trend to continue, and he’s looking forward to the rest of this season and the future.

