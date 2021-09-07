Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian

82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s license, and no insurance.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 82-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he struck a pedestrian with his car and fled the scene Saturday.

Sioux Falls Police say 82-year-old Xe Van Tran struck a pedestrian near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. They say Tran originally got out of his 2001 Nissan Xterra but got back in and fled the scene.

Tran was arrested later Saturday night.

Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

The 34-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police did not give an update on his condition Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls.
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota surpassed 6,000 active cases before Labor Day weekend
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student