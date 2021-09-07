82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 82-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he struck a pedestrian with his car and fled the scene Saturday.

Sioux Falls Police say 82-year-old Xe Van Tran struck a pedestrian near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. They say Tran originally got out of his 2001 Nissan Xterra but got back in and fled the scene.

Tran was arrested later Saturday night.

Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

The 34-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police did not give an update on his condition Tuesday.

