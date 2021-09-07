Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for the Sioux Falls Canaries, as they got new owners and added a new video board to the outfield, but failed to make the postseason after reaching the American Association finals last year.

Monday was their season finale at the birdcage against the Sioux City Explorers, nothing on the line for home team, but if the Explorers win they advance to the postseason.

The Canaries went on to win their season finale 3-2, and Manager Mike Meyer knows it wasn’t the teams best season but better days are ahead.

“It was a tough year for us, our record wasn’t any good, we had a lot of struggles especially in the second half of the season. There’s some silver lining though, it’s always tough to do this job especially when you lose some of your key pieces. In the middle of our lineup losing Clint Coulter to AAA, losing Logan Landon to AA , having our three Olympians that we lost for a lot of the season but we were able to bring in some younger guys,” Meyers said.

The canaries finish the season 36-64.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls.
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls
Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa.
Man arrested after hitting and killing bicyclist in Iowa

Latest News

A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer
Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer
Hanson brings versatility, experience to reigning state champions Black Panthers
Hanson brings versatility, experience to reigning state champions Black Panthers