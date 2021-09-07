Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for the Sioux Falls Canaries, as they got new owners and added a new video board to the outfield, but failed to make the postseason after reaching the American Association finals last year.

Monday was their season finale at the birdcage against the Sioux City Explorers, nothing on the line for home team, but if the Explorers win they advance to the postseason.

The Canaries went on to win their season finale 3-2, and Manager Mike Meyer knows it wasn’t the teams best season but better days are ahead.

“It was a tough year for us, our record wasn’t any good, we had a lot of struggles especially in the second half of the season. There’s some silver lining though, it’s always tough to do this job especially when you lose some of your key pieces. In the middle of our lineup losing Clint Coulter to AAA, losing Logan Landon to AA , having our three Olympians that we lost for a lot of the season but we were able to bring in some younger guys,” Meyers said.

The canaries finish the season 36-64.

