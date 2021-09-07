Avera Medical Minute
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say law enforcement officers used a chemical spray to disperse a crowd creating a disturbance at the main gate to the Minnesota State Fair as it was drawing to a close.

A Ramsey County Sheriff’s official said one man who was part of the disturbance Monday night had a gun, but there was no indication that he fired it.

A Ramsey County judge recently rejected a request by a gun owners group for a temporary injunction to require State Fair officials to allow permit holders to carry weapons on the fairgrounds.

Authorities did not say how big the crowd was, whether there were any arrests or injuries, or what led to the disturbance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

