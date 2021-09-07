Hanson brings versatility, experience to reigning state champions Black Panthers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers are looking to repeat as state champions in 9AA football, and big part of that is the Hanson father-son duo leading the team.

Grayson Hanson does it all for the Black Panthers.

“Kind of depends on the formation, I play running back, fullback, quarterback, wide receiver some and wing. Then linebacker on defense and sometimes I’m out at safety,” Platte-Geddes Senior Grayson Hanson said.

Not only can he play multiple positions, but it’s his knowledge of the game that sets him apart.

“His versatility is the biggest thing for him, he knows the playbook and every position. He could go play offensive line if we wanted him to,” Grayson’s Dad and Platte-Geddes Head Football Coach Bruce Hanson said.

It’s that versatility that helped lead his team to a state championship in 2020 as a junior, and in his senior campaign he’s looking to do the same with his dad on the sideline.

“It’s very special, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. It’s nice that he’s right there beside us the whole way. It’s nice, he’s also my wrestling coach so I’m used to it. He’s been coaching me since I was in about kindergarten,” Grayson said.

“It’s different and it’s hard. I had some great mentors coming up and I’ve been blessed Grayson’s been pretty easy, he’s had a lot of success,” Bruce added.

Grayson’s on the field performance speaks for itself, but it’s the time away from the gridiron that makes him special.

“He does his homework; we have a really good scouting report usually on teams and he does his homework on that. If you watch him on film he’s pointing to the play and he’s probably right 90% of the time. He knows what teams’ tendencies are and their playbook,” said Bruce.

Watching film for Grayson is a little bit more fun when you have your dad by your side.

“We’re so close, we get to go home and we get to watch more film and talk about it and it makes it easier as a player and being able to tell other players what to do,” said Grayson.

Grayson also wrestles and plays baseball, and when asked what his plans are for after graduation this Spring, he says hopefully college athletics.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.