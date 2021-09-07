Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student.

Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.’s constitutional rights. He ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted.

Rodriguez has been on death row for nearly two decades. He was convicted of killing Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman who was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003.

Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the following month.

Sjodin’s body wasn’t found until the following April near Crookston, Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls.
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota surpassed 6,000 active cases before Labor Day weekend
Lost in Vegas
“Lost in Vegas” takes the stage at the Orpheum Theater
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer
Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer