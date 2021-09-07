Avera Medical Minute
Juvenile “responsible” for Mitchell fire

(123RF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say a juvenile was responsible for a fire that broke out at Graham Tire in Mitchell Monday.

Mitchell Fire responded to Graham Tire just before 5 pm Monday when several large tractor tires became fully engulfed. Northwestern Energy also responded to the area after the fire caused an overhead line to collapse.

Officials say no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, the fire was deemed suspicious. Mitchell Police used several cameras in the area to identify a juvenile suspect.

Officials say further action will be taken in the juvenile court system.

