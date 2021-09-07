No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota officials say no charges are pending after a 24-year-old was struck and killed by a car near Harrisburg last week.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway 115 when it struck a 24-year-old walking southbound in the northbound lane on September 4.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old driver was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and says no charges are pending. The Highway Patrol is withholding the name of the victim pending family notification.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.