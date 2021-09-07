Avera Medical Minute
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway 115 when it struck a 24-year-old walking southbound in the northbound lane on September 4.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota officials say no charges are pending after a 24-year-old was struck and killed by a car near Harrisburg last week.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway 115 when it struck a 24-year-old walking southbound in the northbound lane on September 4.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old driver was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and says no charges are pending. The Highway Patrol is withholding the name of the victim pending family notification.

