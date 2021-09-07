Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem signs executive order restricting access to abortions through telemedicine

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not block the nation's most restrictive law on abortions.
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not block the nation's most restrictive law on abortions.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem signed an Executive Order Tuesday that restricts South Dakotans’ access to abortions in the state through telemedicine during a global pandemic.

The executive order blocks abortion drugs from being prescribed until after an in-person examination and blocks the drugs from being delivered through mail services. The order also blocks the drugs from being provided in schools or on state grounds.

The executive order also directs the South Dakota Department of Health to develop licensing requirements for “pill only” abortion clinics, to collect data on how often chemical abortions are performed as a percentage of all abortions, and to enhance reporting requirements on emergency room complications related to chemical abortion.

In April, the FDA announced women seeking an abortion pill would not be required to visit a doctor’s office during the COVID-19 pandemic, a change in policy from the Trump administration. Last year, the FDA waived in-person requirements for virtually all medications.

Gov. Noem says the Biden administration is “continuing to overstep its authority” and that she is working to ensure South Dakota “remains a strong pro-life state.”

The executive order comes after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks. Following its passage, Gov. Noem tweeted that her office would review current South Dakota law to make sure the state has the “strongest pro-life laws.”

“Anti-abortion politicians will stop at nothing to restrict access to abortion in South Dakota,” said Kristin Hayward, manager of advocacy and development in South Dakota for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund. “Governor Noem will do whatever she can to control South Dakotans’ reproductive health care. We know most South Dakotans support the right to safe, legal abortion, but Noem is following the lead of a vocal minority that is attacking abortion, contraception, and comprehensive sexual education in this country. Planned Parenthood will always stand up for patients and communities. That’s why those of us who support reproductive freedom must speak up now before it’s too late—and encourage our friends, families, and communities to do the same.”

Gov. Noem’s office says she plans to work with the South Dakota Legislature to pass legislation that would make the executive order’s protocols. permanent.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls.
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg
Juvenile “responsible” for Mitchell fire
Avera Health Dr. Jawad Nazir receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Avera Health to require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian