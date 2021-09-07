SDSU prepares for Jacks Bash 2

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jack’s Bash 2 is scheduled for September 8th in Brookings it will feature performances from Zac brown band, Fall Out Boy, Gabby Barrett, and many others.

Organizers say they wanted to have musicians from multiple genres of music to get more people to come out to the show.

“The idea behind it is that this is an event for everyone, anyone can come to this event and have a good time,” said Maggan Froseth, Assistant Athletic Director-Marketing for SDSU.

Organizers say the idea to have a 2nd Jack’s Bash came about when they began planning for how the school would celebrate the 5th anniversary of the opening of Dana J Dykhouse stadium.

“Over the years people have asked when can we have Jack’s Bash 2? Then last fall we kinda talked about hey we’re going to be celebrating 5 years of having this building open 5 years of celebrating success in our athletic program so let’s do it,” said Justin Sell, Director of Athletics at SDSU.

The excitement on campus and throughout the City of Brookings is building after a year in which many events were canceled due to the pandemic.

“To give 10,000 students the opportunity to get $25 tickets to this kind of show is amazing, the buzz on campus has been here since last spring when we announced it,” said Sell.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday night and the show will begin at 6:30.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.