Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota surpassed 6,000 active cases before Labor Day weekend

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 435 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state surpasses 6,000 active cases.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 134,308. 126,052 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 212 to 6,182.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Wednesday’s report will include data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Tuesday.

As of 1 pm Friday, 213 South Dakotans were currently hospitalized with 6,924 overall hospitalizations.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 407,909 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot as of 1 pm Friday with 375,846 South Dakotans considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported two deaths Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 2,074 as of 1 pm Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Controversy at Penitentiary over Governor Noem’s desk order
Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls.
Driver hits and seriously injures pedestrian in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student
Lost in Vegas
“Lost in Vegas” takes the stage at the Orpheum Theater
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway
Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer
Canaries wrap up 2021 season, look forward to next summer