South Dakota surpassed 6,000 active cases before Labor Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 435 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state surpasses 6,000 active cases.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 134,308. 126,052 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 212 to 6,182.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Wednesday’s report will include data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Tuesday.

As of 1 pm Friday, 213 South Dakotans were currently hospitalized with 6,924 overall hospitalizations.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 407,909 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot as of 1 pm Friday with 375,846 South Dakotans considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported two deaths Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 2,074 as of 1 pm Friday.

