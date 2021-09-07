Avera Medical Minute
A special win for Lutz at Huset’s Speedway

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The C & B Power Series Nationals is out at Huset’s Speedway all weekend.

The event gives 360 sprint car racers a chance to win some big money, including some regional and local racers.

In the A feature it was Justin Henderson of Tea and Eric Lutz of Sioux Falls battling it out for the top spot.

On Sunday night, Lutz would come out on top, winning the event, and Henderson came in third.

Lutz hasn’t won at the historic Huset’s track since 2014, and being a Sioux Falls native, winning Sunday was special.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. This was the first race track I ever went to when I was a kid and it’s just a special place. It’s awesome, we kind of struggled at Jackson and for that to happen last night (Sunday) it meant a lot to us. We all work full-time jobs during the week and racing more of a hobby for us than what it was before,” said Eric Lutz.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

