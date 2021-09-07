Avera Medical Minute
Updated look at ongoing worker shortage

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Help Wanted signs continue to pop up across the region as the worker shortage continues to affect the restaurant industry.

Dakota News Now spoke with Mama’s Ladas while they were struggling to find workers back in June of this year, and their troubles are continuing.

“Today is Saturday, August 7th and we will be closing today for the evening because of staffing issues sorry for the inconvenience.” That’s a clip from their current voicemail.

Another Sioux Falls restaurant that has felt the impact is PizzaRev. A recent post to Facebook states they will be closed until further notice due to staffing. The post included a request for people to apply.

Ben Blees used to work for a fast-food chain restaurant and he provided insight as to why he chose to find new employment.

“I ended up doing more work than I thought was required and the turn out for pay wasn’t even paying my way to get there and back for gas,” Blees said.

While some businesses are struggling, some are not feeling the pinch of the shortage, and one manager would like to thank his customers for that.

“The neighborhood’s taken really good care of us and really good care of my staff, and I think they help me keep my staff longer than most places do,” Tim Sanstead said, the manager for T.C’s Referee.

Federal Unemployment benefits stemming from the CARE Act recently ended, and economists believe this could lead to an uptick in the workforce.

