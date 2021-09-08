Avera Medical Minute
7th annual ‘Step Up For Heroes’ event to take place Sept. 11

The event will take place at the Sioux Falls event center
In addition to the stair climb, a challenge course will be in place to show how difficult the conditions were that many faced on that day.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The step up for heroes challenge is a 110 story stair climb to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives in the world trade center attack on 9/11.

In addition to the stair climb, a challenge course will be in place to show how difficult the conditions were that many faced on that day.

“It’s going to be a challenge for all sorts of people including things like running with some steps involved we’ll do some hose drags and hose carries throw some burpees in there and then a couple of other surprises,” said Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue Driver Luke Smidt.

There is also a junior firefighter obstacle course that is for children aged 12 and under, organizers say they hope including children will help teach them about 9/11

“Kids who grow up will maybe know this day just because their parents talk about it but teaching them the importance of what happened that day that there were so many that lost their lives and that we can do things to honor them,” said Smidt.

Memorials for those that lost their lives in the world trade center mean a lot to many firefighters.

“As a firefighter, September 11th is a big day it’s the largest loss of life for firefighters in our countries history, this just kind of remembers the sacrifice that some of us have given,” said Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue Captain Ian Stark.

Registration for the event begins at 7:00 a.m. Saturday with the ceremony and memorial beginning at 9:00 AM and the stair climb beginning at 10:00 AM.

All festivities will take place at the Sioux Falls Event Center.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help those who need assistance after a fire.

