Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes
Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found

Latest News

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
United lays out employee rules as vaccine requirement looms
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says