DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a man collapsed while in police custody and was later pronounced dead after breaking into a house Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident began when officers were called to the 1000 block of S. Dakota Avenue at around 4 pm. Police say they also received reports of a gunshot in the area at the same time.

A woman called police after a man banging on her door with a gun forced himself into her house. The woman reportedly told police the man was erratic and thought he was hallucinating.

Arriving officers described the suspect as acting odd and were able to detain him outside.

As officers were bringing the handcuffed suspect to a patrol car, he collapsed, according to police. Officers and emergency crews attempted to give the suspect first aid but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers found two handguns, one outside nearby, and another inside the woman’s house.

Through the investigation, officers identified a man nearby that was reportedly with the suspect before the incident. Police say while the two of them were together, one of them fired one of the guns. The man, 28-year-old Dewey Damien Tuttle, was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of the suspect. The 31-year-old’s name is being withheld at this time. Police say he is from Lower Brule.

