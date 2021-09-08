Avera Medical Minute
Farmer creates field maze made of hemp

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield,
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating one with hemp. His goal is to educate people about the plant.

“OK, here we go, into the maze,” owner Ted Galaty said as he began to step inside. “It’s a jungle. It’s a cannabis jungle.”

But Galaty explained it’s a jungle that is not as wild as it may appear.

“Industrial hemp is usually grown for its food, its fiber or it’s grown for the medicinal side of it, not to get people high,” Galaty said.

Galaty was a science major at St. Olaf and never thought he’d be a cannabis aficionado.

The West Coast native made a deal with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to create a one-of-a-kind hemp maze.

“As far as I know, it’s the only hemp maze in Minnesota or probably in the United States,” Galaty said, insisting it’s kid-friendly.

According to WCCO, the hemp maze is two acres and takes about 20 minutes to get through.

Galaty says it’s all about education. His plants are not for recreational purposes but functional ones.

“It’s a multi-purpose plant. It can feed you, it can shelter you, it can clothe you and it can heal you – that’s a lot,” Galaty said.

That message is spreading fast, and business is booming as more people understand the plant’s roots. Labor Day was the busiest weekend yet.

“So it’s really about informing people and educating them so that when they leave, they are more educated and they understand, and there’s not this stigma, this fear about this plant,” Galaty said. “No, it’s a plant we need to be communing with and actually growing on our farms in Minnesota.”

A trip through the hemp maze costs $6 a person. The maze and a cannabis product store there are open seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

