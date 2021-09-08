GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 2 (9-7-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the return of Division One & Two college football teams, and the Minnesota prep season kicking off, Labor Day weekend marked the first time in two years that we had a full slate of pigskin action in the region.

Add to it that, due to weather delays, there were games on every day of the week except Wednesday and Sunday and there was plenty of great sights, sounds and moments to pick from in Gridiron Greatness!

Click on the video viewer above for this week’s highlight video!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.